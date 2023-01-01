Menu
2019 Ford Escape

27,180 KM

Details Description Features

$34,511

+ tax & licensing
$34,511

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium EcoBoost 4WD **New Arrival**

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium EcoBoost 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$34,511

+ taxes & licensing

27,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

This White Ford Escape Titanium is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! Awarded Best Affordable Crossover SUV of 2013, it has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front leather-trimmed bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. The driver seat has a 10-way power driver seat with 3-setting memory, along with a 4-way manual passenger seat. Equipped with a 10-speaker sound system, you can listen to a variety of stations on SIRIUS satellite radio with a 6-month prepaid subscription. The titanium also has a reverse sensing system, hands-free liftgate and a remote start system. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape Titanium! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

