2019 Ford Explorer

306-526-6421
This Ford Explorer Limited is the best selling SUV in its class. Equipped with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine, this SUV is RED in colour. The Limited trim features 20-inch wheels and is capable of towing and off-roading. You will be able to take the whole crew with the third row seating, great for road trips, camping and more! You will notice the vehicle has chrome door handles and the convenience of a keyless entry keypad. This spacious interior includes heated bucket seats, a media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and an audio/video input jack and the overhead console has dome/map lights and a cool little holder for your shades. The Limited models come with a powerful sound system including a single-disc CD player and twelve speakers including two subwoofers. MP3-capable so you can load it up with all your music! Safety features include a reverse sensing system and a SOS post crash alert system. This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive this Ford Explorer Limited. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
