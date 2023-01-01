Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

51,515 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 10165434
  2. 10165434
  3. 10165434
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10165434
  • Stock #: D54585P
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG4KFD54585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D54585P
  • Mileage 51,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Hit the road in style with this beautiful Low KM, well-maintained 2019 Ford F150 Raptor with no accident history. Wont last long! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this beautiful Truck today!

Key Features:
Tonneau Cover
17" Cast Aluminum Wheels
Twin Panel Moonroof
Auto High Beams
Running Boards
Heated / Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
FORDPASS Connect
Pre-Collision Assist With AEB
Reverse Camera System
Terrain Management System
Trailer Tow Package
360 Camera With Split View
Blind Spot Info System
Heated Seats 2nd Row
Inflatable Rear Safety Belts
Integrated Trailer Brake Control
PRO Trailer Backup Assist
B&O Sound System
Voice-Activated Navigation
7050# GVWR Package
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford

2019 Ford F-150 Rapt...
 51,515 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang MA...
 2,264 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT
 42,402 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bennett Dunlop Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-6612

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory