2019 Ford F-150
Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
- Listing ID: 10165434
- Stock #: D54585P
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG4KFD54585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Hit the road in style with this beautiful Low KM, well-maintained 2019 Ford F150 Raptor with no accident history. Wont last long! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this beautiful Truck today!
Key Features:
Tonneau Cover
17" Cast Aluminum Wheels
Twin Panel Moonroof
Auto High Beams
Running Boards
Heated / Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
FORDPASS Connect
Pre-Collision Assist With AEB
Reverse Camera System
Terrain Management System
Trailer Tow Package
360 Camera With Split View
Blind Spot Info System
Heated Seats 2nd Row
Inflatable Rear Safety Belts
Integrated Trailer Brake Control
PRO Trailer Backup Assist
B&O Sound System
Voice-Activated Navigation
7050# GVWR Package
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
