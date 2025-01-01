Menu
Key Features: Sport Pkg 5.0L V8 FX4 Pkg Tailgate Step Spray in Bedliner After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2019 Ford F-150

127,998 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT | 5.0 V8 | FX4 PKG | LOCKING AXLE

12550814

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT | 5.0 V8 | FX4 PKG | LOCKING AXLE

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,998KM
VIN 1FTEW1E53KKC25387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C25387T
  • Mileage 127,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:
Sport Pkg
5.0L V8
FX4 Pkg
Tailgate Step
Spray in Bedliner


After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2019 Ford F-150