Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT, EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A BASE, ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI, AGATE BLACK, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2019 Ford F-150

233,766 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13204595

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
233,766KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB5KKE01247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Camel
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 233,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT, EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A BASE, ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI, AGATE BLACK, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
Equipment Group 300A Base
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport (STD)
WHEELS: 17" SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
AGATE BLACK
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest cupholders
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Toyota Corolla CE 193,185 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW Lariat for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW Lariat 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 233,766 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Ford F-150