Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,311 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front collision mitigation

