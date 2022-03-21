Menu
2019 Ford F-150

71,215 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab EcoBoost **New Arrival**

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab EcoBoost **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8970541
  Stock #: X1070A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AGATE BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,215 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 Black XLT 4WD.Recent Arrival!2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WDReviews:* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

