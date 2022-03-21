$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 3 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: X1338A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 78,388 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD) Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

