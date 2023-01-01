2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 9 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9561754

9561754 Stock #: X1674B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 53,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Dual Rear Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank Du...

