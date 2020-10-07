Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

47,230 KM

Details Description Features

$15,725

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

SE HB

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

47,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6150945
  • Stock #: 20756A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,230 KM

Vehicle Description

This White Ford Fiesta excels where many subcompact cars fall flat with its nimble handling, great fuel economy and an impressive list of optional features. A Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 comes with the Fiesta and a five-speed manual transmission is standard. With an attractively designed interior, The Fiesta sedan provides a good amount of trunk space for the class. The Fiesta comes standard with air conditioning and a six-speaker stereo. The Fiesta is equipped with an Easy Fuel capless fuel filler that makes it easier to pump gas. Also standard are blind-spot side mirrors. The standard equipment includes air conditioning, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, and floor mats. The 1.6L engine creates 120 horsepower and 112 lb.-ft. of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard. Every 2013 Fiesta includes 7 standard air bags, including a driver's knee air bag. Also standard are anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, traction and stability control, and an SOS Post Crash Alert system that activates the hazard flashers, sounds the horn, and unlocks the doors after a collision. This model received a 4-star overall crash-test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a "Top Safety Pick" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-525-5211
