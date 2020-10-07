2019 Ford Fiesta

+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
+ taxes & licensing
This White Ford Fiesta excels where many subcompact cars fall flat with its nimble handling, great fuel economy and an impressive list of optional features. A Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 comes with the Fiesta and a five-speed manual transmission is standard. With an attractively designed interior, The Fiesta sedan provides a good amount of trunk space for the class. The Fiesta comes standard with air conditioning and a six-speaker stereo. The Fiesta is equipped with an Easy Fuel capless fuel filler that makes it easier to pump gas. Also standard are blind-spot side mirrors. The standard equipment includes air conditioning, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, and floor mats. The 1.6L engine creates 120 horsepower and 112 lb.-ft. of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard. Every 2013 Fiesta includes 7 standard air bags, including a driver's knee air bag. Also standard are anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, traction and stability control, and an SOS Post Crash Alert system that activates the hazard flashers, sounds the horn, and unlocks the doors after a collision. This model received a 4-star overall crash-test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a "Top Safety Pick" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). To make this Car yours, come down to Capital and talk to one of our product specialists now! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7