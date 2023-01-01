Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Flex

163,950 KM

Details Description Features

$27,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,710

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Flex

2019 Ford Flex

1 AWD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Flex

1 AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$27,710

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10198527
  • Stock #: LU1801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE MET
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # LU1801
  • Mileage 163,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This new age Used CUV (Cross-Over Vehicle) by Ford, is a great vehicle to drive whether its your morning commute, a family road trip, or night out on the town! It has a AWD Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine. The Ti-VCT (Twin Independent Variable Camshaft Timing) helps engines to deliver high performance with unsurpassed highway fuel economy and reduced emissions. Pump up the Sony Audio System with 6 speakers and light up your night with ambient lighting. With 7-passenger seating, your family or friends will be impressed by all the neat features this vehicle has to offer. Like the 18 aluminum wheels, 8 LCD touch screen and media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks. It comes with power heated, side view mirrors with an integrated blind spot system. Other convenient features include heated front bucket seats, including 10-way power driver seat and 6-way passenger seat controls, and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature controls. Contact us today to test drive this stylish Ford Flex SEL! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2019 Ford Ranger 1 S...
 45,794 KM
$40,750 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Aviator...
 15,481 KM
$81,915 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge 2 AWD...
 181,950 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory