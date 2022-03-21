$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Capital Ford Regina
306-526-6421
2019 Ford Mustang
2019 Ford Mustang
**New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-526-6421
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
12,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8744603
- Stock #: 91327A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 91327A
- Mileage 12,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Capital Ford Regina
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Capital Ford Regina
Primary
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7