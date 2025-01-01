Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Ranger

97,187 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle
12917759

2019 Ford Ranger

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12917759
  2. 12917759
  3. 12917759
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,187KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH9KLA52017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,187 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 114,989 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota 4Runner 87,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport 1 for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport 1 39,825 KM $60,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2019 Ford Ranger