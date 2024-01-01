Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2019 GMC Canyon

180,214 KM

$21,877

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon

4WD

2019 GMC Canyon

4WD

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$21,877

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,214KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black / Dark Ash Cloth Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 180,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$21,877

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 GMC Canyon