Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab 4x4Odometer: 136,419km <br/> Price: $31,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels <br/> -Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Back up Camera <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Air Conditioning <br/> -Cruise Control <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Spray in Bedliner <br/> -Tonneau Cover <br/> -Tow Hitch and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2019 GMC Canyon

136,419 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE - Crew Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12950408

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE - Crew Cab 4x4

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12950408
  2. 12950408
  3. 12950408
  4. 12950408
  5. 12950408
  6. 12950408
  7. 12950408
  8. 12950408
  9. 12950408
  10. 12950408
  11. 12950408
  12. 12950408
  13. 12950408
  14. 12950408
  15. 12950408
  16. 12950408
  17. 12950408
  18. 12950408
  19. 12950408
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,419KM
VIN 1GTG6CEN0K1230363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,419 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab 4x4Odometer: 136,419km
Price: $31,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Back up Camera
-Power Seats
-Power Windows
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Remote Start
-Spray in Bedliner
-Tonneau Cover
-Tow Hitch and much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Escape SE 140,827 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE2 - Dealer Serviced for sale in Regina, SK
2016 GMC Acadia SLE2 - Dealer Serviced 101,671 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX- Local Trade for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Honda CR-V LX- Local Trade 154,434 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2019 GMC Canyon