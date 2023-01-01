Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

104,954 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

1 AWD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

1 AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

  1. 10213983
  2. 10213983
  3. 10213983
  4. 10213983
  5. 10213983
  6. 10213983
  7. 10213983
  8. 10213983
  9. 10213983
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10213983
  • Stock #: Y653A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Y653A
  • Mileage 104,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2023 Honda Odyssey 1...
 9,492 KM
$64,750 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 41,180 KM
$45,922 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Navigat...
 167,285 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory