Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

8,552 KM

Details Description Features

$33,715

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,715

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  1. 7223189
  2. 7223189
  3. 7223189
  4. 7223189
  5. 7223189
  6. 7223189
  7. 7223189
  8. 7223189
  9. 7223189
  10. 7223189
  11. 7223189
  12. 7223189
  13. 7223189
  14. 7223189
  15. 7223189
  16. 7223189
  17. 7223189
  18. 7223189
  19. 7223189
  20. 7223189
  21. 7223189
  22. 7223189
  23. 7223189
  24. 7223189
Contact Seller

$33,715

+ taxes & licensing

8,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7223189
  • Stock #: 21417A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21417A
  • Mileage 8,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2019 Toyota Corolla
 65,408 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 126,000 KM
$29,997 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Acadia Dena...
 66,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory