2019 GMC Terrain

30,187 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

30,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9175861
  • Stock #: 22548A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22548A
  • Mileage 30,187 KM

Vehicle Description

This AWD Gray Terrain Denali is the new top-of-the-line model bringing luxury to the compact crossover. This Denali has a 2.0L engine with a interior color. Distinguished by its honeycomb chrome grille, accents of satin-finish chrome and 18" satin chrome-clad aluminum wheels. Standard side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert are included on the Terrain Denali. Equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, the Denali offers seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. The interior is equipped with heated, perforated leather front bucket seats and a MultiFlex 60/40 split-folding rear seat with a 3 position recline and the ability to slide almost 8 inches.You have the control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Looking for a rear-seat entertainment system? This is an optional feature that offers DVD playback available in twin head-restraint-mounded flip-up LCD screens. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

