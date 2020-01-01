2019 GMC Yukon

Meet the all new GMC Yukon. Its spacious interior offers three rows of seating that can accommodate up to nine passengers, so load up for your summer vacation, and hit the road with your friends. This WHITE FROST Yukon creates a new standard in full-size utility. With the perfect balance of craftsmanship, comfort and functionality, the proof is in the drive. Aluminum trim, manual tilt steering, heating and cooling, and power adjustable pedals. The Yukon boasts a quiet cabin, inlaid doors and redesigned mirrors for reduced noise and aerodynamics. Acoustic laminated windshield and front door windows as well as a valved exhaust system that drastically reduces interior noise vibration. As well, the Yukon delivers your need for unparalleled comfort as well as the flexibility to accommodate passengers and cargo.If you are looking for a vehicle that is practical and stylish, the GMC Yukon is the vehicle for you. Come down to Capital and talk to one of our product specialists now! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING