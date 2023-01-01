$38,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
35,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H84KH117758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2490721
- Mileage 35,373 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
