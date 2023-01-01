Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

35,373 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H84KH117758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2490721
  • Mileage 35,373 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

