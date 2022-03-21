Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Odyssey

118,900 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring ELITE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring ELITE PACKAGE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

118,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745353
  • Stock #: C3054
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H82KB504601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,900 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOADED WITH FEATURES



Our Honda Odyssey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget . This 2019 Odyssey is, in most ways, a cut above the competition. It seasons Honda's clever packaging with the carmaker's sharp driving characteristics, making for a vehicle that's a thoughtful and enjoyable family hauler. Three-row SUV owners won't know what they're missing. Thanks to its long list of technology and convenience features, strong performance and cleverly optimized interior space, the 2019 Honda Odyssey is a great pick for a minivan. Not many vehicles are both this practical and this pleasant to live with. you get features that really start to make your life easier. These include power-sliding rear doors, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, three-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, enhanced sliding functionality for the second-row outboard seats (Magic Slide), a removable center seat and second-row window sunshades. The EX also has more modern tech with its 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and satellite and HD radio. But, wait, there's more! Honda also fits this trim level with extra driver safety aids that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a sunroof, a noise-reducing windshield, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and two charging USB ports for the second row. a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. The latter includes a 10.2-inch overhead display, a Blu-ray player and an HDMI input. This version of the EX-L also has a 110-volt power outlet and a cabin intercom system, which broadcasts the driver's or front passenger's voice to the rear seating areas. Moving up to the Odyssey Touring gets you the above, plus front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, automatic engine stop-start, a hands-free liftgate, an integrated vacuum cleaner, a rear-cabin camera monitoring system (CabinWatch), and an onboard 4G LTE connection with a Wi-Fi hotspot and HondaLink services. Elite tops off the Odyssey range with 19-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors, noise-reducing glass for the front and rear windows, ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker premium audio system and a wireless phone charger. 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and front-wheel drive. Elite has a 10-speed automatic transmission. Excellent Safety Ratings.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,879 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot Tou...
 192,000 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Sebrin...
 203,856 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory