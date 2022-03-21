$42,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring ELITE PACKAGE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$42,998
- Listing ID: 8745353
- Stock #: C3054
- VIN: 5FNRL6H82KB504601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,900 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOADED WITH FEATURES
Our Honda Odyssey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget . This 2019 Odyssey is, in most ways, a cut above the competition. It seasons Honda's clever packaging with the carmaker's sharp driving characteristics, making for a vehicle that's a thoughtful and enjoyable family hauler. Three-row SUV owners won't know what they're missing. Thanks to its long list of technology and convenience features, strong performance and cleverly optimized interior space, the 2019 Honda Odyssey is a great pick for a minivan. Not many vehicles are both this practical and this pleasant to live with. you get features that really start to make your life easier. These include power-sliding rear doors, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, three-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, enhanced sliding functionality for the second-row outboard seats (Magic Slide), a removable center seat and second-row window sunshades. The EX also has more modern tech with its 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and satellite and HD radio. But, wait, there's more! Honda also fits this trim level with extra driver safety aids that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a sunroof, a noise-reducing windshield, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and two charging USB ports for the second row. a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. The latter includes a 10.2-inch overhead display, a Blu-ray player and an HDMI input. This version of the EX-L also has a 110-volt power outlet and a cabin intercom system, which broadcasts the driver's or front passenger's voice to the rear seating areas. Moving up to the Odyssey Touring gets you the above, plus front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, automatic engine stop-start, a hands-free liftgate, an integrated vacuum cleaner, a rear-cabin camera monitoring system (CabinWatch), and an onboard 4G LTE connection with a Wi-Fi hotspot and HondaLink services. Elite tops off the Odyssey range with 19-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors, noise-reducing glass for the front and rear windows, ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker premium audio system and a wireless phone charger. 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and front-wheel drive. Elite has a 10-speed automatic transmission. Excellent Safety Ratings.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
