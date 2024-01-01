Menu
THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH WINTERS ON STEEL WHEELS AND BRAND NEW ALL SEASONS ON ALLOYS!

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.

VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.

Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

2019 Hyundai KONA

54,900 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

2019 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,900KM
VIN KM8K2CAA7KU204443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 04443Z
  • Mileage 54,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.




THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH WINTERS ON STEEL WHEELS AND BRAND NEW ALL SEASONS ON ALLOYS!



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

2019 Hyundai KONA