$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL SE
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10466418
- Stock #: 23C06B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Java Espresso
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Santa Fe XLSE Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Hyundai Santa Fe XL delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. JAVA ESPRESSO, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Alloy.*This Hyundai Santa Fe XL Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/60R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.