2019 Jeep Cherokee

$42,355 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 7 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10434900

10434900 Stock #: 23JGC139A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,766 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Rear Collision Mitigation 3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED/POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.