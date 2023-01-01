Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

72,766 KM

Details Description Features

$42,355

+ tax & licensing
$42,355

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$42,355

+ taxes & licensing

72,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434900
  • Stock #: 23JGC139A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee (3.2L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED/POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II, STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK , ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BLACK, CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Painted/Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, USB Host Flip.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED/POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK CLOTH/PREMIUM VINYL BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II
STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

