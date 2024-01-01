Menu
This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18 x 7 Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection.

138,175 KM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

138,175KM
  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,175 KM

2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited
$27,464 + tax & licensing
138,175 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
3.251 AXLE RATIO (STD)
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate 2nd-Row Seat w/Fore & Aft Adjust Carpeted Cargo Area Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

