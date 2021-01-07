Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

49,184 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk Elite 4x4 | Sunroof | Navigation

Trailhawk Elite 4x4 | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

49,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6544207
  • Stock #: 17J94A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,184 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated and Vented Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and much much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
PEARL WHITE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
3.734 Axle Ratio
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
Smart Device Integration
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Insulation Group
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exte...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZL TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger L...

