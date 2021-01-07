2019 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag PEARL WHITE Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF 3.734 Axle Ratio WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM Smart Device Integration SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Insulation Group Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4... TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exte... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZL TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger L...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.