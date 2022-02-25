$29,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-9416
2019 Jeep Cherokee
SPORT 4X4 V6
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-994-9416
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8382510
- Stock #: 22C05A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olive Green Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,521 KM
Vehicle Description
3.2L V6, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, 4x4 and much more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Knight Automotive Group, serving Western Canada for over 45 years! All trades are welcome and we'll even pay off your loan no matter what you owe. Free Carfax reports available and Lifetime Engine Warranty is included on most purchases (contact us for details and exceptions). Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.
Vehicle Features
