This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Gloss Black Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, USB Mobile Projection, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.

2019 Jeep Compass

140,005 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

12773609

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,005KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDBXKT825751

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,005 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Gloss Black Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, USB Mobile Projection, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Jeep Compass