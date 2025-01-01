$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Gloss Black Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, USB Mobile Projection, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
