Menu
Account
Sign In
GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO/ALTLaredo Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS, ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trip Computer.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

87,169 KM

Details Description Features

$33,684

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude * Sunroof *

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude * Sunroof *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$33,684

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,169KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,169 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO/ALTLaredo Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS, ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trip Computer.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black Rear Fascia Step Pad SiriusXM Traffic I...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2001 BMW 3 Series 325i * As Traded * for sale in Regina, SK
2001 BMW 3 Series 325i * As Traded * 227,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Kia Soul EX 124,924 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Regina, SK
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie 201,845 KM $22,877 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,684

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee