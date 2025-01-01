2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS, ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum, Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trip Computer.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
306-737-4958