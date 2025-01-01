$28,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,500 KM
Vehicle Description
**Conquer Saskatchewan Winters and Weekends in this Feature-Packed 2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo!**
Ready for adventure? This low-kilometer 2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, with only **82,500 km**, is equipped with all the essentials for year-round comfort and capability. It's a true Saskatchewan survivor, with a clean Carfax reporting **accident-free history** and **excellent service records**.
**Unbeatable Capability & Comfort:**
* **All-Weather Capability Group:** Drive with confidence on any Saskatchewan road, from city slush to gravel backroads. This package ensures superior traction and control when you need it most.
* **Customer Preferred Package 2BZ:** Elevates your drive with highly desirable features, making every journey more enjoyable.
* **Trailer Tow Group:** Don't leave your toys behind! This professional-grade package gives you the power and equipment to tow your boat, camper, or utility trailer with ease.
* **Power Sunroof:** Brighten up your drives and enjoy the prairie skies with the touch of a button.
* **Premium Alpine Audio:** Experience your music like never before with the incredible **Alpine 9-speaker system** featuring a **subwoofer** and **506-watt amplifier**.
**Your Buying Experience, Simplified:**
At **Siman Auto Sales**, we make getting into your next vehicle easy. Serving Saskatchewan for over **26 years**, we are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**.
* **Finance On-Site:** We offer flexible financing solutions through **16 banks and lenders** to fit your budget.
* **Trades Encouraged:** Have a trade? We want it! Bring it in for a fair, transparent appraisal.
* **Aftermarket Warranties:** Protect your investment with a wide range of **aftermarket warranties** tailored to fit every need and budget.
* **Over 70 Vehicles** to choose fromif this isn't the perfect fit, your next vehicle is here!
**Don't just take our word for itcheck our reviews** and see why drivers choose Siman Auto Sales.
**Call or click today to schedule your test drive!**
Vehicle Features
Siman Auto Sales
306-546-3993