2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
82,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG0KC625809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

**Conquer Saskatchewan Winters and Weekends in this Feature-Packed 2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo!**

Ready for adventure? This low-kilometer 2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, with only **82,500 km**, is equipped with all the essentials for year-round comfort and capability. It's a true Saskatchewan survivor, with a clean Carfax reporting **accident-free history** and **excellent service records**.

**Unbeatable Capability & Comfort:**

* **All-Weather Capability Group:** Drive with confidence on any Saskatchewan road, from city slush to gravel backroads. This package ensures superior traction and control when you need it most.
* **Customer Preferred Package 2BZ:** Elevates your drive with highly desirable features, making every journey more enjoyable.
* **Trailer Tow Group:** Don't leave your toys behind! This professional-grade package gives you the power and equipment to tow your boat, camper, or utility trailer with ease.
* **Power Sunroof:** Brighten up your drives and enjoy the prairie skies with the touch of a button.
* **Premium Alpine Audio:** Experience your music like never before with the incredible **Alpine 9-speaker system** featuring a **subwoofer** and **506-watt amplifier**.

**Your Buying Experience, Simplified:**

At **Siman Auto Sales**, we make getting into your next vehicle easy. Serving Saskatchewan for over **26 years**, we are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**.

* **Finance On-Site:** We offer flexible financing solutions through **16 banks and lenders** to fit your budget.
* **Trades Encouraged:** Have a trade? We want it! Bring it in for a fair, transparent appraisal.
* **Aftermarket Warranties:** Protect your investment with a wide range of **aftermarket warranties** tailored to fit every need and budget.
* **Over 70 Vehicles** to choose fromif this isn't the perfect fit, your next vehicle is here!

**Don't just take our word for itcheck our reviews** and see why drivers choose Siman Auto Sales.

**Call or click today to schedule your test drive!**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

