$19,989+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX GUARANTEED APPROVAL
2019 Kia Forte
EX GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2771
- Mileage 113,200 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Our Kia Forte has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Introduced back in the 2010 model year, the Kia Forte was originally aimed at young buyers seeking a stylish and affordable compact car. The redesigned 2019 Kia Forte continues that mission, but it's no longer just an alternative to the establishment. This Forte is a desirable car in its own right thanks to a sharp design, engaging performance, and plenty of technology and safety features for the money. The new-generation Forte also retains the model's main draws: a wealth of desirable standard features starting from the base trim level, including dual-zone air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen tech interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and driver safety aids including automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993