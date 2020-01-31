Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Lexus NX

300 Premium Pkg save Thousands!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus NX

300 Premium Pkg save Thousands!

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 4656147
  2. 4656147
  3. 4656147
  4. 4656147
  5. 4656147
  6. 4656147
  7. 4656147
  8. 4656147
  9. 4656147
  10. 4656147
  11. 4656147
  12. 4656147
  13. 4656147
  14. 4656147
  15. 4656147
  16. 4656147
  17. 4656147
  18. 4656147
  19. 4656147
  20. 4656147
  21. 4656147
  22. 4656147
  23. 4656147
  24. 4656147
  25. 4656147
  26. 4656147
  27. 4656147
  28. 4656147
  29. 4656147
  30. 4656147
  31. 4656147
  32. 4656147
  33. 4656147
Contact Seller

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4656147
  • Stock #: 127176
  • VIN: JTJBARBZXK2189380
Exterior Colour
Silver
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Save thousands from new! Balance of the full factory warranty and great finance terms OAC will have you in the drivers seat in no time flat! Lexus is the what all others are compared to when looking for a luxury SUV. Great fuel economy and the fit and finish you would expect from only Lexus!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2018 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 32,000 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 30,000 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 26,000 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Send A Message