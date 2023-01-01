2019 Lexus RX 350

$46,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 3 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9746677

9746677 Stock #: 2390511

2390511 VIN: 2T2BZMCA5KC173575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2390511

Mileage 34,358 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.