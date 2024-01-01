$39,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus UX
250h F Sport 1
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
60,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHU9JBH6K2000574
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Leather, Apple Car Play, Active Sound Control, F SPORT Front Grille, F SPORT Heated Front Bucket Seats, F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Surfaces, F SPORT Scuff Plates, F SPORT Shift Knob, F SPORT Steering Wheel, Full TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Fog Lamps & Cornering Lamp, UX 250h F SPORT Series 1, Wheels: 18 F SPORT Alloy.
2.0L 16V DOHC eCVT AWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Lexus UX