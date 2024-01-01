Menu
Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Leather, Apple Car Play, Active Sound Control, F SPORT Front Grille, F SPORT Heated Front Bucket Seats, F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Surfaces, F SPORT Scuff Plates, F SPORT Shift Knob, F SPORT Steering Wheel, Full TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Fog Lamps & Cornering Lamp, UX 250h F SPORT Series 1, Wheels: 18 F SPORT Alloy.<br><br><br>2.0L 16V DOHC eCVT AWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)

2019 Lexus UX

60,460 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus UX

250h F Sport 1

2019 Lexus UX

250h F Sport 1

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHU9JBH6K2000574

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Leather, Apple Car Play, Active Sound Control, F SPORT Front Grille, F SPORT Heated Front Bucket Seats, F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Surfaces, F SPORT Scuff Plates, F SPORT Shift Knob, F SPORT Steering Wheel, Full TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Fog Lamps & Cornering Lamp, UX 250h F SPORT Series 1, Wheels: 18 F SPORT Alloy.


2.0L 16V DOHC eCVT AWD


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2019 Lexus UX