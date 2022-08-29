Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

146,300 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

146,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9062575
  Stock #: 44431Z
  VIN: JM3KFBCM0K0544431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44431Z
  • Mileage 146,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This2019 Mazda CX-5 GSon sale inReginais the CUV for you if youre looking to get all the benefits of this style of vehicle good interior room, good features, good view out but want a little more style and panache.





Finished with aluminum alloy wheels, five-point grille, fog lamps, tinted windows and squinting headlamps, this handsome CUV with146,300 kmon the is one you wont want to miss. Crossover SUVs dont get much better looking than this.





Power from the CX-5s2.5-litre four-cylinder engineis rated at187 horsepowerand186 pound-feet of torquefed to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Of course, if you want to have a little more fun with the powertrain, theres a manual mode for the transmission as well.





ThisGSmodelcomes loaded with interior features such asheated front seats, blind spot monitor,heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control and very clever 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, so you can pack longer items without losing either of the outboard rear seats.





Like Mazdas cars, the2019 CX-5 GSgets an agile chassis with quick steering rack for more car-like handling than other high-riding crossover SUVs. So, it looks sporty and drives sporty as well.





Hurry up because with specs like these and pricing like this, this one sure isnt going to be around for long!




Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

