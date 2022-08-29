$27,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
Regina Mazda
600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8
$27,800
- Stock #: 44431Z
- VIN: JM3KFBCM0K0544431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44431Z
- Mileage 146,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This2019 Mazda CX-5 GSon sale inReginais the CUV for you if youre looking to get all the benefits of this style of vehicle good interior room, good features, good view out but want a little more style and panache.
Finished with aluminum alloy wheels, five-point grille, fog lamps, tinted windows and squinting headlamps, this handsome CUV with146,300 kmon the is one you wont want to miss. Crossover SUVs dont get much better looking than this.
Power from the CX-5s2.5-litre four-cylinder engineis rated at187 horsepowerand186 pound-feet of torquefed to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Of course, if you want to have a little more fun with the powertrain, theres a manual mode for the transmission as well.
ThisGSmodelcomes loaded with interior features such asheated front seats, blind spot monitor,heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control and very clever 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, so you can pack longer items without losing either of the outboard rear seats.
Like Mazdas cars, the2019 CX-5 GSgets an agile chassis with quick steering rack for more car-like handling than other high-riding crossover SUVs. So, it looks sporty and drives sporty as well.
Hurry up because with specs like these and pricing like this, this one sure isnt going to be around for long!
Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.
Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.
Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.
Vehicle Features
