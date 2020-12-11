2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.
Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.
Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Window grid antenna
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
3.63 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, 8.8" wide colour display w/Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB ports, navigation-ready, Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Tilt
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.