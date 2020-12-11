2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 3.63 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 48 L Fuel Tank Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Passenger Seat Tires: 205/60R16 AS Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable driver seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat Wheels: 16" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, 8.8" wide colour display w/Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB ports, navigation-ready, Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Tilt Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.