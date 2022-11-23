Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

16,998 KM

Details Features

$65,900

+ tax & licensing
$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

SLC 43

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

SLC 43

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 9421135
$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

16,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9421135
  • Stock #: F172629
  • VIN: WDDPK6GA1KF157889

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F172629
  • Mileage 16,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

