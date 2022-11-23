$65,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
SLC 43
Location
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
16,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9421135
- Stock #: F172629
- VIN: WDDPK6GA1KF157889
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,998 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5