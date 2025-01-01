Menu
Locally Owned and Serviced, Immaculate condition! Key Features: Adaptive Cruise Control Moonroof Rockford Fosgate Sound System Auto Hold Braking After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

89,350 KM

Details Description

$25,777

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE | TECH PKG | LEATHER | MOOONROOF

12557099

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE | TECH PKG | LEATHER | MOOONROOF

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$25,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,350KM
VIN JA4AT4AA7KZ604017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 604017T
  • Mileage 89,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned and Serviced, Immaculate condition!

Key Features:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Moonroof
Rockford Fosgate Sound System
Auto Hold Braking

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

