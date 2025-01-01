Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

116,235 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

12644505

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A35KZ608586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2532862
  • Mileage 116,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

