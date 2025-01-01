$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A35KZ608586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2532862
- Mileage 116,235 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander