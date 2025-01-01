$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 25JGC70A
- Mileage 169,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Nissan Pathfinder delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy.* This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Pathfinder come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
