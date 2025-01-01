Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Nissan Pathfinder delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum-Alloy.* This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Pathfinder come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

169,865 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Watch This Vehicle
13204592

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,865KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM1KC614357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 25JGC70A
  • Mileage 169,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Nissan Pathfinder delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy.* This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Pathfinder come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Toyota Corolla CE 193,185 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW Lariat for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW Lariat 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 233,766 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Nissan Pathfinder