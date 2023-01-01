Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

120,282 KM

Details Description Features

$26,973

+ tax & licensing
$26,973

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S * Special Edition *

2019 Nissan Rogue

S * Special Edition *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$26,973

+ taxes & licensing

120,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055241
  • Stock #: 22T222A

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour U133
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22T222A
  • Mileage 120,282 KM

Vehicle Description

RogueSScores 32 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Nissan Rogue delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic -inc: sport mode switch,.*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

