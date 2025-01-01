$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3431
- Mileage 189,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Nissan Rogue boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Nissan Rogue Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/55R19 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
