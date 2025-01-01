Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Nissan Rogue boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Nissan Rogue Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/55R19 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2019 Nissan Rogue

189,056 KM

Stock # PP3431

SL

12537829

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9KC775696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3431
  • Mileage 189,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Nissan Rogue boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Nissan Rogue Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/55R19 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
PACKAGE AA00 W/PLATINUM
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2019 Nissan Rogue