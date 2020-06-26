Menu
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2019 Nissan Sentra

*SUNROOF*

Location

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

  • 37,007KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5259341
  • Stock #: 20321A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4KY215105
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

