This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL. This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options: QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MONOTONE PAINT, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP. NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars.

2019 RAM 1500

117,640 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,640 KM

1500Rebel Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards. This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MONOTONE PAINT, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP.* The Votes are Counted *NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 today!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Flame Red
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Black Tubular Side Steps
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
DARK RUBY RED/BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automa...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display A/C w/Dual-Zone Aut...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 RAM 1500