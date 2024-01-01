$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,640 KM
Vehicle Description
1500Rebel Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards. This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MONOTONE PAINT, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP.* The Votes are Counted *NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 today!
