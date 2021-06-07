Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

17,675 KM

Details Description Features

$42,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,985

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

Contact Seller

$42,985

+ taxes & licensing

17,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7335440
  • Stock #: 21T232A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 17,675 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Locking Lug Nuts
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Maximum Steel Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Class IV Hitch Receiver
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 17,675 KM
$42,985 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot EX-...
 113,400 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Armada P...
 163,915 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-9416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory