2019 Granite Crystal Metallic Ram Rebel
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Lower Two Tone Paint
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
WiFi Hotspot
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
DARK RUBY RED/BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
Requires Subscription
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automa...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display A/C w/Dual-Zone Aut...
