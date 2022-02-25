$53,967 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 5 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 81,532 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Spray-in bedliner Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Monotone Paint Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST Deployable Bed Step DARK RUBY RED/BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors Requires Subscription LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automa... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp... ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display A/C w/Dual-Zone Aut...

