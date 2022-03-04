$37,995 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 1 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8554622

8554622 Stock #: 21G24B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 83,143 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 BLACK SEATS ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR Siri... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour ... NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Black RAM Tailgate Badge Black Seats Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Black Exteri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.