$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-994-9416
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Express
83,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8554622
- Stock #: 21G24B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 83,143 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR Siri...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour ...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Black RAM Tailgate Badge Black Seats Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Black Exteri...
