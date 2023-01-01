Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

147,352 KM

Details Description Features

$31,887

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

SLT

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10604664
  • Stock #: PP2396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,352 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Classic Tradesman Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE).* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT , TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, REAR FLOOR MATS, PROTECTION GROUP, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, LUXURY GROUP, FRONT FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Floor Mats
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Front fog lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex fuel capable (STD)
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

