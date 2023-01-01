$31,887+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$31,887
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10604664
- Stock #: PP2396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,352 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic Tradesman Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE).* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT , TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, REAR FLOOR MATS, PROTECTION GROUP, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, LUXURY GROUP, FRONT FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.